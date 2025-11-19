LSV Asset Management Has $43.60 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $43,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.