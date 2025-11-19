Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

