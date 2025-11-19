Critical Survey: Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Medallion Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 106.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $229.57 million 0.96 $35.88 million $1.71 5.54 Kayne Anderson BDC $109.94 million 9.22 $131.94 million $1.51 9.81

This table compares Medallion Financial and Kayne Anderson BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kayne Anderson BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kayne Anderson BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Kayne Anderson BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 1 3.00 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Kayne Anderson BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 12.12% 9.40% 1.55% Kayne Anderson BDC 46.55% 10.40% 5.44%

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kayne Anderson BDC has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Kayne Anderson BDC on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

