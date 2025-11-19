Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 181,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $269,000. Amundi boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 67,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KRC stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 79.70%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

