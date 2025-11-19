Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $779.17 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day moving average is $815.60.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,826,927.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

