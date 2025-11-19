Head-To-Head Contrast: Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) vs. Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Agassi Sports Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -$790,000.00 -17.24 Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 93.13

Agassi Sports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agassi Sports Entertainment. Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -175.97% -171.79% Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agassi Sports Entertainment rivals beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.