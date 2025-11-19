Cheems (cheems.pet) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market cap of $227.87 million and $3.98 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,368.33 or 1.00024157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.98 or 0.99911106 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000116 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,316,283.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.