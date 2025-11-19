SpaceN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74.89 Thousand (SN)

SpaceN (SN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One SpaceN token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges. SpaceN has a total market cap of $51.16 million and $74.89 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceN has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,368.33 or 1.00024157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.98 or 0.99911106 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SpaceN Token Profile

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft. The official website for SpaceN is www.spacen.xyz.

Buying and Selling SpaceN

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 1.26382691 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77,073.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.