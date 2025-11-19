Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Price Hits $0.0242

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Torch of Liberty has a total market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torch of Liberty token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torch of Liberty has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Torch of Liberty alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,368.33 or 1.00024157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.98 or 0.99911106 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Torch of Liberty

Torch of Liberty was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Torch of Liberty is torchofliberty.global. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc.

Torch of Liberty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.02400319 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $889,249.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torch of Liberty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torch of Liberty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torch of Liberty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Torch of Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torch of Liberty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.