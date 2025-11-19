Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $324.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.