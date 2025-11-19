Movement (MOVE) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Movement (MOVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Movement has a total market cap of $147.72 million and $22.47 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Movement has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Movement token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Movement alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,368.33 or 1.00024157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.98 or 0.99911106 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Profile

Movement was first traded on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.05215489 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $28,483,801.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Movement and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.