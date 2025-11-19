Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – Should You Buy?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares rose 19% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 1,197,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 target price on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

