Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.04.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

