Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.