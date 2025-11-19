MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Littelfuse by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Littelfuse by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $236.29 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.52 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

