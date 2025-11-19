MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 683,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 270,939 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

