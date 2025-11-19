Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Get Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.