Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,509 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

