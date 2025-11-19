Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 294.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

