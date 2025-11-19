Inspire Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

