Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $73.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.