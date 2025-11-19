Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $674,000 in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,826,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,021,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after buying an additional 111,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SWX

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.