Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.140-21.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Get Corpay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.44. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Corpay by 244.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.