Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.5%

EPAM Systems stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,668.80. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $789,132 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.