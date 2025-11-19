Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 355,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 285,352 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 306,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,117,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

