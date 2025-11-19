Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,532.20. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

