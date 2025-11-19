Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 216 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $279.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Argus lowered their target price on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

