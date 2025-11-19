Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

