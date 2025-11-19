Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $884,000 Stake in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in OneStream were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OneStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in OneStream by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $170,185.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,336.49. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,943 shares of company stock worth $2,191,785. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneStream Stock Down 0.7%

OS stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

