Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys Shares of 8,500 Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 358.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 62.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,262 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,883,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,490,000 after purchasing an additional 759,227 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,580,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,407,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,213,000 after buying an additional 496,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.72 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

