Noble Financial Has Positive View of Newsmax FY2025 Earnings

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Newsmax in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Newsmax’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NMAX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Newsmax Stock Performance

NYSE NMAX opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. Newsmax has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Newsmax had a negative net margin of 55.99% and a negative return on equity of 255.61%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter. Newsmax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

