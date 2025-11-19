Cormark Has Pessimistic View of MDA Space FY2025 Earnings

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDA Space in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. MDA Space had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business had revenue of C$409.80 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$48.00 target price on shares of MDA Space and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MDA Space from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.89.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$21.64 on Wednesday. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$19.96 and a 12 month high of C$48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of -0.86.

In related news, insider Guillaume Lavoie acquired 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,697.42. This represents a 36.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Brendan Paddick sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.02, for a total transaction of C$2,143,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,136,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,426,772.65. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

