Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,064,000 after buying an additional 5,332,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,388,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,924,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,481,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,235,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,702 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

