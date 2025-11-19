FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PCRX Issued By HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

