Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stardust Power FY2025 Earnings

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stardust Power in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23).

SDST has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stardust Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SDST

Stardust Power Price Performance

Shares of Stardust Power stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Stardust Power has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stardust Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDST. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stardust Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stardust Power in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stardust Power in the 1st quarter worth about $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.