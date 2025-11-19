Stantec FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stantec by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,049,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 781,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,777,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

