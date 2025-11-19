FY2025 EPS Estimates for Defiance Silver Reduced by Analyst

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Price Performance

CVE:DEF opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Defiance Silver has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$65.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.