FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.91.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at C$135.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.55. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$107.23 and a 52-week high of C$160.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.78%.The company had revenue of C($435.10) million during the quarter.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

