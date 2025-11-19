Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDTX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

