iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

