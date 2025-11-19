Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 15.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Exelixis by 9.1% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 457,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 207,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,065. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $896,463.40. This represents a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

