Danaos Corporation $DAC Stake Lessened by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos by 15,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Danaos Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:DAC opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36. Danaos Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $97.26.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.17 by ($0.42). Danaos had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 44.62%.The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

