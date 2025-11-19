Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Stock Holdings Lessened by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

