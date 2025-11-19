Inspire Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,049,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,724.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,639.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,656.09. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

