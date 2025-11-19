Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 587.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

