Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,861,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

View Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.