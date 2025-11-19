Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 248.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

