Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 369 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,052,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after acquiring an additional 134,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $295.09 and a fifty-two week high of $472.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.53.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

