Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,746 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EME. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6%

EME stock opened at $615.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.23 and a 200-day moving average of $584.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

