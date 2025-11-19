MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight Merriman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,055,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.5%

MongoDB stock opened at $337.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.63. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.76 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,825.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

